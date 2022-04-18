Security

Turkey launches new operation against PKK in Kurdistan Region 

Turkey launched Operations Claw-Eagle and Claw-Tiger in 2020, joint operations that also targeted the group in the Kurdistan Region using a combination of air and ground forces. 
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar (center) overseeing the military's new Operation Claw-Lock offensive against PKK militants in the Kurdistan Region, April 18, 2022. (Photo: Turkish Defense Ministry)
Kurdistan Iraq Turkey PKK Kurdistan Region Operation Claw Lock

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkey launched a new military operation against Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militants in the Kurdistan Region's border areas early Monday, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar announced. 

The new operation, codenamed Claw-Lock, is an air and ground campaign against PKK positions in Metina, Zap, and Avashin-Basyan in the Kurdistan Region's Duhok province. Akar oversaw the operation's launch at the Air Forces Command center.

The defense minister said that all the targets of the "first phase" have been struck. These targets include PKK camps and ammunition stores. On the ground, special forces are being supported by helicopters and drones.  

Such operations often turn villages in the Kurdistan Region's border areas into battlefields. Civilian houses and livestock are often damaged due to the clashes that have displaced thousands of villagers.

 

