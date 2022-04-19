Education

PM Barzani discusses importance of education with UK Education Secretary

“Our future, and our children’s future, requires serious reform and investment in our teachers, schools and research.”
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with UK Secretary of State for Education Nadhim Zahawi on Tuesday, Apr. 19, 2022 (Photo: Nadhim Zahawi/Twitter)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with Britain’s Secretary of State for Education Nadhim Zahawi on Tuesday for a discussion on the importance of education.

“It's always a pleasure to see my friend Kak @nadhimzahawi,” Kurdistan PM Masrour Barzani tweeted. “We are proud of him and his service.”

“Our future, and our children’s future, requires serious reform and investment in our teachers, schools and research,” he added. “The UK can help — in vocational courses, training and exchanges.”

In a tweet, Zahawi said it was “a real pleasure to meet with @masrour_barzani this afternoon to discuss the importance of education - from early years and schools, to skills and adult education.”

Zahawi was born in Baghdad to Kurdish parents. His family fled to the UK to escape the brutal dictatorship of Saddam Hussein in 1978 when Zahawi was nine years old, according to his parliamentary biography.

He was appointed as Britain’s new Secretary of State for Education last year.

Prime Minister Barzani arrived in London on Monday to discuss trade and investment ties between the Kurdistan Region and the United Kingdom.

