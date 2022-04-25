Politics

Masoud Barzani congratulates France’s Macron on electoral victory 

author_image Kurdistan 24
The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani (right) greets French President Emmanuel Macron in the Kurdistan Region's capital Erbil, Aug. 29, 2022. (Photo: Safin Hamed/AFP)
Europe KDP France Masoud Barzani Emmanuel Macron Reelection France 2022 election

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on his reelection early Monday. 

“I wish the people of France all the best,” Barzani tweeted. “My sincere hope is that the staunch friendship between the peoples of Kurdistan and France will remain strong.” 

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani also congratulated Macron on his reelection. 

The Kurdistan Region and France have long enjoyed close political and economic ties spanning decades.

Macron paid an official visit to the Kurdistan Region last year, where he was warmly welcomed by the Kurdish leadership, including Masoud Barzani. 

Macron previously received Masoud Barzani at Elysée, the French presidential palace, when he was president of the Kurdistan Region. 

Macron secured at least 58.6 percent of the votes in the second round of the election against his far-right rival Marie Le Pen, who won 41.4 percent. 

The reelected French leader received numerous congratulatory messages from France’s European and Middle Eastern allies.

