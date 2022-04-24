Politics

PM Barzani congratulates France's President Macron on re-election

"I look forward to working with you to continue to strengthen the friendship between the Kurdistan Region and France."
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (Left) receiving French President Emmanuel Macron in Erbil, Aug. 29, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Masrour Barzani Emmanuel Macron France

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on his re-election for a second term in Sunday's presidential election in France. 

"Warmest congratulations President @EmmanuelMacron on your re-election," the prime minister tweeted. "I look forward to working with you to continue to strengthen the friendship between the Kurdistan Region and France."

Emmanuel Macron won the presidential elections on Sunday with 58.5% of the votes while his opponent, Marine le Pen, won 41.5%.

President Macron visited the Kurdistan Region last August.

In September, he wrote a letter to Prime Minister Barzani extending his gratitude for the warm welcome he received during his visit.

"France and the Kurdistan Regional Government have an ancient and unique relationship, and it must be upheld at a high level," Macron wrote, adding that France will continue its "commitment to you, in the fight against terrorism and for economic and social development."

