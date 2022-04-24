PM Barzani congratulates France's President Macron on re-election

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on his re-election for a second term in Sunday's presidential election in France.

"Warmest congratulations President @EmmanuelMacron on your re-election," the prime minister tweeted. "I look forward to working with you to continue to strengthen the friendship between the Kurdistan Region and France."

Warmest congratulations President @EmmanuelMacron on your re-election. I look forward to working with you to continue to strengthen the friendship between the Kurdistan Region and France -mb. — Masrour Barzani (@masrour_barzani) April 24, 2022

Emmanuel Macron won the presidential elections on Sunday with 58.5% of the votes while his opponent, Marine le Pen, won 41.5%.

President Macron visited the Kurdistan Region last August.

Read More: PHOTOS: French President arrives in Erbil, meets with top KRG officials

In September, he wrote a letter to Prime Minister Barzani extending his gratitude for the warm welcome he received during his visit.

Read More: French president sends letter of thanks to Kurdistan Region

"France and the Kurdistan Regional Government have an ancient and unique relationship, and it must be upheld at a high level," Macron wrote, adding that France will continue its "commitment to you, in the fight against terrorism and for economic and social development."