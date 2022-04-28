Peshmerga forces complete 10-week English language program at UKH

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The UK Consulate on Tuesday hosted an Iftar to congratulate Peshmerga personnel who completed the Advanced English Language Course in partnership with the University of Kurdistan Hewler (UKH).

The 10-week English language training program for Peshmerga officers began in January 2022 and ended on Apr. 26, 2022.

“The #UK and @KRG_MOPE have an extensive military education partnership, as part of our cooperation on security sector reform,” the UK Consulate tweeted.

The UK Consulate, in partnership with the University of Kurdistan Hewler (UKH), is supporting Peshmerga staff officers working on reform projects in the Ministry of Peshmerga to improve their communications, critical thinking, and English language skills.

“The participating officers received certificates of participation in a small ceremony in which UKH President Bill Rammell, British Consul General David Hunt and Brigadier General Mohammed Saeed attended,” the UKH said in a press release.

“Rammell, Hunt and Brigadier General Saeed thanked UKH’s English Language Centre and its staff for delivering the training and the lectures throughout the 10-weeks.”

“The course will also help provide a wider selection pool for staff and specialist postgraduate level UK courses which in turn will bring key skills and knowledge back into the Peshmerga,” Wing Commander David McKinley from the British Consulate General in Erbil earlier told Kurdistan 24 in an interview.

“Education is the foundation for a greater future, and communication and critical thinking skills are fundamental.”

The UK is an active member of the international anti-ISIS coalition, which has helped both Iraqi and Kurdish forces combat the terrorist group.

By providing air support and training to Kurdish and Iraqi soldiers within the framework of the US-led coalition, the UK has played a pivotal role in combating ISIS. Additionally, following the territorial defeat of the terrorist organization, the UK focused efforts on helping unify and modernize the Peshmerga.