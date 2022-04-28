KRG Representative attends funeral service for Madeleine Albright

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Representative to the United States Bayan Sami Rahman attended the funeral service of former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright in Washington DC Wednesday.

“It was a great honor to represent the Kurdistan Region and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) at the funeral service of Secretary Madeleine Albright,” Sami Rahman told Kurdistan 24 on Wednesday.

Numerous US top officials, including President Joe Biden and former presidents, attended the funeral service held for Albright at the Washington National Cathedral. Albright died aged 84 in late March.

Before becoming the first female Secretary of State, Albright was the US Ambassador to the United Nations.

“This was an achievement, not only for the United States but for women everywhere,” Sami Rahman said.

As Secretary of State, Albright helped broker the peace accord that ended the four-year civil war between the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).

“She was a peacemaker. And in her peacemaking, she also, in fact, impacted us in the Kurdistan Region by helping to bring the civil war to an end,” Sami Rahman said.

Shortly after Albright died in late March, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani offered his condolences, noting that Albright was a “lifelong supporter of the Kurdish cause.”