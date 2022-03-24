PM Barzani extends condolences over former US Secretary of State’s death  

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani early on Thursday extended his condolences to the family of former US secretary of state, Madeleine Albright, who died at the age of 84.

“Madeleine helped end the Kurdish civil war and reconcile our differences, closing a bitter chapter that had touched far too many people,” Prime Minister Barzani said, expressing his regret over the official’s passing.

Ms. Albright oversaw Kurdish reconciliation efforts after four years of intra-Kurdish strife in the 1990s. At a press conference at the US State Department, headed by Ms. Albright, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani and late Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) Secretary-General Jalal Talabani announced their peace accord, marking the end of the civil war.

“She was a lifelong supporter of the Kurdish cause. My thoughts are with her family,” Barzani added.

Before becoming the first woman to assume the post of secretary of state in US history, she served as the country’s ambassador to the United Nations in 1993.

US President Joe Biden said that the late stateswoman “turned the tide of history” while expressing his condolences to her family.

Born in Czechoslovakia in 1937, she immigrated to the US along with her family.