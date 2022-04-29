Iraqi health authorities warn of ‘fifth wave’ of COVID-19

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A new wave of coronavirus infections is expected to sweep across Iraq since a large part of the population remains unvaccinated against the contagious disease, health authorities warned on Friday.

Iraq could face a “fifth wave” of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Iraqi Ministry of Health spokesperson Saif Al-Badir told state-run Iraqi News Agency on Friday.

Al-Badir’s warning came as Iraq records its lowest number of daily infections and deaths from the virus compared to last year. Out of almost 4,000 tests conducted on Thursday, the country recorded 148 new infections and one death, according to public tallies.

According to the official, the vaccination drive has been sluggish since it began in early 2021, with only 25 percent of the country’s vaccine-eligible population receiving the shots.

Al-Badir urged citizens to get at least the first two vaccine doses. Iraq also administers the third vaccine.

Riyadh Abdul Ameer Al Halfi, the head of the public health unit at the ministry, also told Iraqi News Agency that at least 70 percent of those eligible to receive vaccines – anyone over 12-years-old – need to be vaccinated to protect against a new wave of coronavirus adequately.

He echoed Al-Badir by warning of the likelihood of a “fifth or sixth wave” of the pandemic in Iraq.

Overall, more than 10.5 million people in Iraq have been vaccinated since early last year, according to the latest figures from the ministry.

Since early 2020, the pandemic has infected more than two million Iraqis, 25,000 of whom died.