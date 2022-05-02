Rocket attacks strengthen Iraqi government's will to 'enforce the law': PM Kadhimi tells President Masoud Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Rocket attacks against the Kurdistan Region will strengthen the Iraqi government's will to "enforce the law," Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi told the President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, in a phone call Sunday.

"The security forces will hold the perpetrators accountable for their crimes," the Iraqi prime minister told the Kurdish leader, adding that such attacks would further strengthen the Iraqi government's will to "enforce the law" and combat terrorism.

The two leaders spoke shortly after six rockets launched from the Christian town of Bartella in Nineveh Plain fell in the Khabat district of the Kurdistan Region capital Erbil near a giant oil refinery on Sunday night. The attack did not cause any casualties or material damages, according to Kurdish authorities.

In addition to exchanging Eid Al-Fitr greetings, Barzani and Kadhimi discussed security developments and Sunday night's attack by "terrorist militants," according to a statement from Barzani Headquarters.

No group has claimed responsibility for this latest attack. Kurdish security forces and local officials attribute these rocket attacks to "terrorist groups".

In early April, a similar attack targeted the same area but did not cause any casualties or damage. Also, in an unprecedented move, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted a civilian residence in Erbil with a salvo of ballistic missiles on Mar. 13.

In a tweet on Monday, David Hunt, the United Kingdom Consul General in Erbil, condemned the attack, calling it a "senseless and reckless act".

