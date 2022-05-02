Politics

UK Consul condemns Kawergosk rocket attack

"(It) was a senseless and reckless act, which I utterly condemn."
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
The United Kingdom Consul General to Erbil David Hunt speaks to Kurdistan 24, Apr. 26, 2022. (Photo: Screengrab/Kurdistan 24)
The United Kingdom Consul General to Erbil David Hunt speaks to Kurdistan 24, Apr. 26, 2022. (Photo: Screengrab/Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan KRSC David Hunt UK Khabat district Erbil Bartella Al-Hamdaniya PMF

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – United Kingdom Consul General to Erbil David Hunt on Monday condemned the rocket attack on the Kawergosk oil refinery in Erbil province on Sunday night.

"(It) was a senseless and reckless act, which I utterly condemn," he tweeted. 

"No excuse for such violence."

At least six rockets were fired at Khabat district in the Kurdistan Region's Erbil province on Sunday night, according to security forces. 

Read More: 6 rockets land near Erbil's Khabat district: CTD

The rockets landed near an oil refinery owned by the KAR group in Kawergosk village.

The rockets were fired from Bartella in the Al-Hamdaniya district, east of Mosul.

Al-Hamdaniya is presently under the control of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF). 

The Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC) on Sunday called on Baghdad to remove the armed groups from the disputed areas. 

"We call on the (Iraqi) Prime Minister and the Federal Government to cleanse the area that has become a haven for attacks on the Kurdistan Region from terrorists and gangs and to ensure peace and stability," it said. 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive