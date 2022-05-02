UK Consul condemns Kawergosk rocket attack

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – United Kingdom Consul General to Erbil David Hunt on Monday condemned the rocket attack on the Kawergosk oil refinery in Erbil province on Sunday night.

"(It) was a senseless and reckless act, which I utterly condemn," he tweeted.

"No excuse for such violence."

At least six rockets were fired at Khabat district in the Kurdistan Region's Erbil province on Sunday night, according to security forces.

The rockets landed near an oil refinery owned by the KAR group in Kawergosk village.

The rockets were fired from Bartella in the Al-Hamdaniya district, east of Mosul.

Al-Hamdaniya is presently under the control of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

The Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC) on Sunday called on Baghdad to remove the armed groups from the disputed areas.

"We call on the (Iraqi) Prime Minister and the Federal Government to cleanse the area that has become a haven for attacks on the Kurdistan Region from terrorists and gangs and to ensure peace and stability," it said.