Families flee ‘dreadful living conditions’ in Syria’s Rukban camp: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – At least three Syrian families have recently fled the “dreadful living conditions” in the Rukban internally displaced persons (IDPs) in southeastern Syria on the Jordanian border, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported on Thursday.

Citing its activists in Syria, the monitor said that two of the families are from Mahin town in the Homs countryside, while the third family is from the eastern Deir al-Zor province. They are all heading for Homs province, controlled by Syrian government forces.

The observatory also noted that two families from Palmyra also left the camp for Homs on Tuesday.

More families are leaving the camp as conditions worsen there following “the suspension of assistance provided by humanitarian organizations.”

“In addition, the prices of basic products have reached levels unaffordable by many because of levies imposed by regime checkpoints on trucks transporting food to the camp, as well as the lack of job opportunities,” read the SOHR report. “All these factors have turned the camp, which hosts nearly 8,500 displaced Syrian people from various provinces, into a ‘large prison’ in the Syrian desert.”

Rukban is located within a large deconfliction zone controlled by the US-led coalition against ISIS and its Maghaweir al-Thowra allies. They operate from the Al-Tanf base inside that zone.

On Thursday, the US-led coalition highlighted medical aid recently given to patients in the camp by Maghaweir al-Thowra.

“Recently, our @MaghaweirThowra partners, assisted by @Coalition, helped ~ 50 patients in the desert Rukban IDP camp by providing medical care thru MEDCAP mission, strengthening their safety while allowing them to recover a sense of hope, well-being & dignity,” the official account of the coalition tweeted on Thursday.