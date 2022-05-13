PM Barzani expresses condolences on passing of UAE President

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani extended his condolence on the death of the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"With great sadness, we received the news of the death of the President of the United Arab Emirates," Prime Minister Barzani tweeted on Friday. "On behalf of the people of Kurdistan, I offer my sincere condolences."

Barzani noted that the late leader "devoted his life to serving his people and humanity".

ببالغ الحزن تلقينا نبأ وفاة رئيس دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة الشيخ خليفة بن زايد آل نهيان. وبهذا المصاب الجلل، أتقدم باسمي ونيابة عن شعب كوردستان، بخالص التعازي في رحيل الفقيد الذي كرّس عمره لخدمة شعبه والإنسانية، سائلاً الله أن يلهم الإمارات، قيادة وشعباً، الصبر والسلوان. — Masrour Barzani (@masrour_barzani) May 13, 2022

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi similarly expressed his condolences on the president's death.

"We honor his legacy and are confident it will continue to live on for generations to come," he said.

The UAE Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced the leader's death on Friday. He was 73.

According to WAM state media, the Emirates will observe a 40-day mourning period with the national flag flown at half-staff. Public and private offices will be closed for three days.

"The UAE lost its righteous son, the leader of the 'empowerment stage' and the trustee of its blessed journey," Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, the Deputy Supreme Commander of Armed Forces and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, tweeted on Friday.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan became the president of the seven Arab emirates on Nov. 4, 2004, after his revered father, Sheikh Zayed, the founding father of the UAE, passed away aged 86.