UAE Consul General in Erbil praises 'excellent' relations between UAE and Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Ahmed al-Dhaheri, the Consul General of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Erbil, told Kurdistan 24 that his country enjoys "excellent" and close relations with the Kurdistan Region in an interview on Saturday.

"The bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Kurdistan Region are excellent thanks to His Excellency President Masoud Barzani and the young leaders who have good relations with the leaders of the United Arab Emirates," al-Dhaheri told Kurdistan 24.

The diplomat added that the sympathies and condolences offered by the Kurdistan Region on the passing of the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan reflect the friendship of its leaders with the UAE and its leadership.

President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani and Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani offered their heartfelt condolences to the UAE, its leaders and people shortly after the death of their president on Friday.

Al-Dhaheri also noted that the UAE has close ties with the Kurdistan Region in various fields.

The UAE's Federal Supreme Council elected Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the United Arab Emirates to succeed the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday, the UAE state-run WAM reported.

The Council held a meeting Saturday at Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi, headed by Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

"Mohamed bin Zayed is the shadow of Zayed and his extension in us, and the founder of our state's centenary, and the protector of our union," Al Maktoum tweeted.

"We congratulate him, we pledge allegiance to him, and our people pledge allegiance to him, to lead the whole country on the paths of glory and dominion."