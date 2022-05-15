Security

Peshmerga destroy ISIS hideouts on Qarachogh mountain

author_image Mustafa Shilani
A previous coalition airstrike targets the Islamic State at Qarachokh Mountain, a rural area outside the disputed district of Makhmour. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Kurdistan Makhmour Qarachokh ISIS

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s Peshmerga forces launched a large-scale operation against ISIS militants on Qarachogh mountain in Makhmour, the Peshmerga Information and Awareness Cell announced on Sunday. 

The 14th Infantry Brigade in the Ministry of Peshmerga and Unit 80 forces participated in the operation, according to the cell’s statement. 

The operation successfully destroyed a number of suspected ISIS hideouts, according to the statement. 

ISIS remnants have often used Mount Qarachogh as a launchpad to attack security forces and civilians in the area.

Makhmour is a disputed territory located approximately 60 kilometers southwest of Erbil. ISIS militants have operated from Makhmour, Mount Qarachogh, and other disputed areas since the destruction of its self-styled caliphate in Iraq in 2017. 

