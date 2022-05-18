PKK supporters attack Kurdistan 24 television crew in Sulaimani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Several Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) supporters attacked a Kurdistan 24 television camera crew in Sulaimani province on Wednesday evening.

Kurdistan 24 correspondent in Sulaimani Diyar Jamal said that supporters of the militant group attacked the Kurdistan 24 correspondents in front of the forensic medicine department in the province. They were covering the aftermath of the murder of a restaurant owner by two unknown assailants riding a motorcycle in the city when they came under attack.

Jamal noted that the assailants spoke with a Kurdish Kurmanji accent.

"They tried to force us to report that Turkey was involved in the killing of the restaurant owner, even though the investigation hasn't yet been concluded," he said.

He pointed out that the security forces are still investigating the murder.

The correspondent confirmed that the satellite channel's crew informed the assailants that no party could be blamed for the murder until authorities announced the official investigation results.

Jamal explained that the security forces then intervened and fired in the air to disperse the attackers.