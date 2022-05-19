Cultural Diversity event to be held in Erbil Citadel

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Hewri mobile museum will hold a Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development Day event in Erbil Citadel on Saturday to support cultural heritage and women's empowerment.

The event is funded by Sky Company and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH.

"From 10:00 am to 06:30 pm in Erbil Citadel, interactive activities and panel discussions will be held around this topic, focusing especially on the role of women to promote both our ancient past and our traditions," the Hewri organization said.

"Achieving cross-culture convergence is a major stop on the road to long-term peace and prosperity," it added.

"Hewri mobile museum is a project to revive the cultural heritage and civilization of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region through conducting events and awareness-raising on social media," Bahar Abdulrahman, an organizer from Hewri told Kurdistan 24.

"The event includes activities including drawing, music, theatre, a panel discussion, videos, and a food festival will be offered to attendees," she added.

Additionally, Hewri arranges trips to the cultural heritage sites.

Rawsht Wahab, the co-founder of the Hewri museum project, told Kurdistan 24 that the event in Erbil focuses "on recognizing and understanding the ancient Mesopotamia culture, heritage, and diversity in Iraq and Kurdistan."

"Introducing this enriched heritage to our society who may not have learned about this will help reduce divisions and promote common traditions and heritage between religions, ethnic groups, tribes, and bring us all together as one with a common history," she added.

During the event, UNESCO, the Kurdish Heritage Institute, and Syriac heritage museum will also be invited to present their activities and projects to the audience. The focus will be on the role of women and youth in cultural preservation and the key roles played by women in ancient Mesopotamia.