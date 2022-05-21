Economy

PM Barzani heads to Switzerland to participate in World Economic Forum in Davos

The Prime Minister will hold a series of meetings and discussions with senior officials, businessmen, and economists in the region and the world.
author_image Mustafa Shilani
Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani. (Photo: KRG)
World Kurdistan Davos 2022 WEF22

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani traveled to Switzerland on Saturday to participate in the World Economic Forum in Davos.

As part of the activities of the Global Forum, the Prime Minister will participate in a panel discussion entitled ‘A New Security Architecture in the Middle East’.

On the sidelines of the forum, which kicks off on the 22nd and lasts until the 26th of May, the Prime Minister will hold a series of meetings and discussions with senior officials, businessmen, and economists in the region and the world.

During the forum, he will also address the latest developments in Iraq and the region, and also discuss diversification of the economy and sources of income, in addition to highlighting the importance of developing and reforming the banking system, finding new markets for Kurdistan's products and agricultural crops, and promoting trade and investment exchange.

