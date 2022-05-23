PM Barzani decrees establishing general municipality directorate for Raparin 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani decreed the establishment of a general directorate of municipality for Raparin in northwest Sulaimani province on Sunday.

The prime minister decided to establish a General Directorate of Municipality in Raparin to help improve public services in the independent administration.

Under another decree signed by Barzani, Raparin’s Haji Awa also became a new district.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) recently announced the establishment of tourism directorates in the independent administrations of Soran and Zakho as part of its broader efforts to delegate more power to local authorities.

Soran and Zakho now have general directorates of education per a new directorate from the KRG released on Monday.

Bordering Iran via Qaladze, Raparin was granted the status of an Independent Administration in 2012.

Barzani laid the foundation stone of a $9 million bridge linking the district’s center with nearby villages and Sulaimani province in late 2020 to improve its infrastructure.

The construction of a breast cancer treatment center was also recently announced by the prime minister for Raparin.