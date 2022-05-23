PM Barzani meets Executive Director of International Energy Agency

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met the Executive Director of the International Energy Agency Fatih Birol at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Monday.

During their meeting, Barzani and Birol discussed prospects for enhanced cooperation between the International Energy Agency and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in the fields of training and technical affairs and benefiting from various energy sources.

“In the last 3 years, we’ve completed the biggest flare gas to power project — at 165 MW capacity; seen private solar projects emerge, and tendered three 25 MW solar farms,” Barzani tweeted.

The prime minister added that he urged Birol “to help KRI (Kurdistan Region of Iraqi) and Iraq through policy advice, technical assistance and training.”