KRSC responds to threats against Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - The Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC) issued a statement on Monday night in response to a militia group's threats against the Kurdistan Region.

"An outlawed group called the Coordinating Committee of the Iraqi Resistance issued a statement in which they made baseless accusations and threatened the Kurdistan Region," read the KRSC statement. "These threats are not new."

The statement added that these groups have only produced "destruction and chaos" in Iraq.

"Here, we inform them that any aggressor against the Kurdistan Region, an Iraqi constitutional entity, will pay a high price," the KRSC statement warned. "They haven't learned from history. Otherwise, they would know that greater forces with better armaments could not defeat the will of our people."

"The outlawed group is a threat to Iraq's sovereignty and security, and it has paved the way for the growth of terrorism and extremist ideology."

The statement also said that while the Iraqi Army and the Kurdish Peshmerga "are busy conducting joint operations against terrorism, these groups are busy creating destruction and sedition."

"The federal government is responsible for protecting Iraq's sovereignty and ending this aggression and disorder," the statement underlined.

On Monday, the Coordinating Committee of the Iraqi Resistance alleged that it "observed training operations for armed groups in the Kurdistan Region."

"We detected suspicious movements of foreign agents whose aim is to spread chaos with clear Zionist (Israeli) fingerprints," the Coordinating Committee of the Iraqi Resistance claimed.

The group announced its formation on Oct. 10, 2020. It includes most of the Iran-backed Shiite armed militias responsible for launching rocket or drone attacks against coalition bases, government offices, and energy facilities in the Kurdistan Region.