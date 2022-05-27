Ministry of Peshmerga vows to protect security and stability following terror attacks

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Ministry of Peshmerga's media and national awareness cell on Thursday said it will not allow the security and safety of the people of the Kurdistan Region to become compromised after two civilians were killed in a rocket attack and a Peshmerga was injured by sniper fire in Duhok province.

The ministry said that there were two "separate terror attacks" on Thursday. One Peshmerga named Mohammed Fazil Mohammed was injured by a sniper bullet in the Kani Masi village in the Duhok province.

We are saddened to announce that Yesterday in two separate terror attacks, one with a sniper weapon in Kani Masi village on 4th Infantry Brigade of #peshmerga barricades one Peshmerga was injured. — Ministry of Peshmerga (@KRG_MOPE) May 27, 2022

Moreover, the ministry said two civilians, Yusuf Kovan Haji and Avand Hoshyar, "were killed and two others were injured in an attack on Ardanay village in the Bamarne area of Amedi district in Duhok province."

The Kurdistan Region's Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD) announced on Thursday that two children were killed and two adult males were wounded in a Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) rocket attack.

The Peshmerga ministry noted that the attack on Ardanay village occurred as locals were having a party and the Peshmerga forces were in their barricades when they were targeted.

"We at the Ministry of Peshmerga declare that the Peshmerga forces and the people of Kurdistan are concerned about these incidents," read the ministry statement.

"Everyone should understand that protecting the security and stability of the people and Kurdistan Region's territories is the priority of the Peshmerga forces," it added.

"And we will not compromise on fulfilling this duty."