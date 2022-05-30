Security

Car destroyed by suspected drone strike near Qamishlo: RIC

“Initial reports suggest it was attacked by a drone.” 
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
A drone strike reportedly destroyed a car near Qamishlo on Monday, May 30, 2022 (Photo: Rojava Information Centre)
drone attacks in Syria Turkish drone strikes Qamishlo SDF Turkey-SDF tensions

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A car was destroyed in what appeared to be a drone strike in the village of Segirka on the outskirts of northeast Syria’s Qamishlo, the Syria-based Rojava Information Centre (RIC) reported on Monday.

“Initial reports suggest it was attacked by a drone. This would be the 39th drone attack on NES (Northeast Syria) in 5 months, and the 11th targeting a vehicle,” the RIC tweeted.

The RIC added that “no information is yet available on casualties.”

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported that two people were killed in the attack, and three were injured.

Sources on the ground did not confirm those numbers.

Since April, the Turkish Army and Turkish-backed forces intensified their shelling of areas under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

There has also been an increase in the number of Turkish drone strikes.

Turkey this month also threatened to launch a new operation in northeast Syria.

