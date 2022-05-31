Van explodes in front of Asayish headquarters in Hasakah city

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A van exploded in front of the headquarters of General Command of Internal Security Forces (also known as Asayish) in northeast Syria’s Hasaka city on Tuesday, according to local media reports.

The Syria-based Hawar News Agency (ANHA) said the van exploded in the Al-Kallasah neighborhood. The explosion “caused a fire in a tank and another car that was near to the explosion.”

According to ANHA, the cause of the explosion is not yet clear.