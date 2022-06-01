SDF denies involvement in Tal Abyad attack

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The media center of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Wednesday categorically denied that the group had any involvement in an attack on the northern Syrian town of Tal Abyad controlled by Turkish-backed forces.

The SDF said Turkish-backed groups “published false news claiming that our forces have targeted with missiles the occupied city of Tal Abyad.”

The denial came after pro-Turkish Syrian rebel websites pinned the blame on the SDF for the attack.

“We confirm that our forces have not conducted any operation in the mentioned area in the past hours. Field sources confirmed that the city center was bombed by an unknown drone,” the SDF said.

According to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor, four people were killed after rockets hit Tal Abyad.

Turkish-backed forces also shelled SDF-held villages in the countryside of Tal Abyad on Wednesday.

Last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to launch a new operation against the SDF in northern Syria.

On Wednesday, Erdogan also said the operation would target Tal Rifaat and Manbij.

The SDF has called on the international guarantors, Russia and US, to stop Turkish attacks.