Social awareness essential for reducing violence against women: Interior Minister

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Minister of Interior Rebar Ahmad stressed that social awareness is essential for reducing violence against women and building healthy family relationships.

A meeting was held in the Kurdistan Parliament on Monday to amend the Act of Combating Domestic Violence in the Kurdistan Region.

Today @KurdistanParl to resume discussions and put final touches on a long-waited bill about #Countering_Violence_against_Women_and_Family. Beside this law, the social awareness is an essential factor for reducing violence against women and building a healthy family relationship. pic.twitter.com/oE1CJcfOFN — Rêber Ahmed (@RayberAhmed) June 6, 2022

Kurdistan Parliament Speaker Dr. Rewaz Faiq also tweeted on Monday that she had a productive meeting with "Deputy PM @qubadjt, Interior Minister @RayberAhmed, Council of Women and the Judicial Council, during which we debated a final draft bill to amend the current domestic violence law to better protect and enshrine women rights and freedoms in our laws."

The discussion comes amidst a dramatic rise in honor killings, suicide, and violence against women, as outlined by the Kurdistan-based SEED Foundation in a press release on Monday.

"Kurdistan needs an even stronger law. Now is a pivotal time for Parliament to act to ensure that all women in Kurdistan have access to protective and other services," SEED said Monday.

Sherri Kraham Talabany, the president and Executive Director of the SEED Foundation, told Kurdistan 24 that they "are pleased to see the unity between the government, parliament, and civil society organizations towards the common purpose of preventing and responding to gender-based violence in Kurdistan."

She said that "having an updated law that reflects the needs of society today and addresses some key challenges goes hand-in-hand with other needed changes. To see society flourish and keep women and girls safe in Kurdistan, we need to shift society's view that violence is acceptable."

"We need to ensure that the protections guaranteed in law are available, responsive, and serve to protect survivors. We need to see violators prosecuted and convicted in court," she added.

"Survivors of GBV and those at risk need - and have the right to - their safety, dignity, and a range of services. When survivors get the support they need, we will see less honor killings."

In February, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani expressed his concern about the increasing violence against women in the region.

"I'm deeply troubled by recent violence towards women in Kurdistan Region. I reiterate what I have said; there is no honor in honor killing," Barzani said in a statement.