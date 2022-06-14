'Agricultural sector important for developing any country': PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani emphasized the importance of the agricultural sector for developing any country during a meeting at the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Ministry of Agriculture on Monday.

"I have always believed that the agriculture sector is one of the main sectors for developing any country," Barzani told top officials from the ministry.

The prime minister also emphasized the importance of encouraging people to return to the region's villages by establishing agricultural projects.

"We can't do that by building houses for them in their villages. We can do that by establishing agriculture projects for them near their villages," he said. "Developing any country is strongly tied with developing its agriculture sector."

Barzani's visit to the agricultural ministry followed a series of visits the prime minister has made to the KRG's various ministries to discuss and evaluate reforms and service projects.

"We should be proud of our cabinet for its role in developing the agricultural sector in the region," he said. "I hope this sector becomes a source for developing the region's economy soon."

Barzani noted that the Kurdistan Region is blessed with many resources but lamented that they are not used properly or efficiently.

The prime minister asked the ministry's officials to brief him on what has been done so far regarding the cabinet's program and what needs to be done next.

He underlined that the Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources can play a major role in making the Kurdistan Region self-sufficient.

"Agriculture will ensure our people's food security and social stability," he said.

Barzani emphasized the importance of local agricultural products and using locally-manufactured machinery and tools to develop the industrial sector alongside the agriculture sector.

"We need to give guarantees to the farmers that their production will not be wasted, but taken from them, stored, and then marketed by the government; otherwise, the farmers will not plant anything," he said.

In a tweet Monday night, the prime minister said that "Kurdistan's agriculture has untold potential."

"We want to see Halabja pomegranates compete globally; apples in the Berwari valley exported, walnuts from Hawraman, tahini from Amedi, figs of Akre and other products each tell their own story in new markets," he said.

"And we can do it."

Barzani also pointed out that building new dams can serve many purposes for the region, including saving water for drinking and agriculture, producing electricity, and even generating tourism in the areas where they are built.

On Monday, the prime minister decreed the establishment of new agricultural directorates in the Kurdistan Region's three Independent Administrations. The announcement followed his visit to the Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources.

