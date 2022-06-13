PM Barzani decrees establishment of new agricultural directorates in independent administrations

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Prime Minister Masrour Barzani decreed the establishment of new agricultural directorates in the three Independent Administrations of the Kurdistan Region on Monday.

The announcement came after Barzani visited the Ministry of Agriculture in Erbil, where he chaired a meeting with top officials.

The new General Agriculture Directorates are being formed to “facilitate” the work of citizens in the Independent Administrations of Soran, Zakho, and Raparin, according to a Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) statement.

The decision also aims to “better serve the agricultural sector,” the statement noted.

There are large swathes of arable land in these administrations that contribute a substantial amount to the Kurdistan Region’s annual agricultural output.

Prime Minister Barzani recently laid the foundation stone for a $98 million food industry project in Duhok province, which includes several greenhouses and wheat processing factories.

The Kurdistan Region will also put a new agricultural research center into operation. KRG Minister of Agriculture Begard Talabani said the new center, expected to be fully operational in two months, will provide “research, education, and training” for those interested in working in that sector.

In late May, Prime Minister Barzani announced his plans to establish tourism directorates in both Zakho and Soran administrations.

The prime minister established these two independent administrations in 2021 to delegate more power to local authorities and improve public services.