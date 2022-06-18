Masoud Barzani discusses political crisis, emphasizes importance of implementing Iraqi constitution

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani discussed the political crisis in Iraq, the Iraqi constitution, the threat of terrorism, and the last Iraqi elections in a speech he delivered on Saturday.

Barzani delivered the speech at the opening ceremony for a book exhibition that is part of the 'Barzan Revolutions' documentary project in Erbil.

He pointed out that "terrorism is still a great challenge, and it will not end easily."

"In Iraq, elections were held, but unfortunately, the outcome did not result in the formation of the government," he said.

The KDP president noted that the political crisis "is deep for the region and Baghdad."

"We believed that after the ratification of the Iraqi constitution, the rights of everyone would be determined, and at that time, we said that this constitution is not without deficiencies, but compared to neighboring countries, it is something. But, unfortunately, it was not implemented," he said.

"Currently, if the constitution is the rule of law, we welcome it, but if they want to seize the powers of the region once again, that is not acceptable," he added.

Barzani also said, "If someone believes that through force and weapons they can impose their control over us, that is impossible," noting that "others have already tried and did not succeed."

"War is destruction," he said. "We hope that there will be no wars."

However, he also stressed that the Kurdistan Region "was built with the blood of the martyrs, and we will protect it with blood."

Saturday's event was also attended by Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, President Nechirvan Barzani, Speaker of the Parliament of Kurdistan Rewaz Faeq, and several political figures and writers.