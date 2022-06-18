History

Masoud Barzani discusses political crisis, emphasizes importance of implementing Iraqi constitution

author_image Mustafa Shilani
Masoud Barzani, leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party during his speech at the "Barzan Revolutions" documentary project ceremony in Erbil, June 18, 2022. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Masoud Barzani, leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party during his speech at the "Barzan Revolutions" documentary project ceremony in Erbil, June 18, 2022. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Kurdistan Erbil Barzan Revolutions documentary project

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani discussed the political crisis in Iraq, the Iraqi constitution, the threat of terrorism, and the last Iraqi elections in a speech he delivered on Saturday.

Barzani delivered the speech at the opening ceremony for a book exhibition that is part of the 'Barzan Revolutions' documentary project in Erbil.

He pointed out that "terrorism is still a great challenge, and it will not end easily."

"In Iraq, elections were held, but unfortunately, the outcome did not result in the formation of the government," he said.

The KDP president noted that the political crisis "is deep for the region and Baghdad."

"We believed that after the ratification of the Iraqi constitution, the rights of everyone would be determined, and at that time, we said that this constitution is not without deficiencies, but compared to neighboring countries, it is something. But, unfortunately, it was not implemented," he said.

"Currently, if the constitution is the rule of law, we welcome it, but if they want to seize the powers of the region once again, that is not acceptable," he added.

Barzani also said, "If someone believes that through force and weapons they can impose their control over us, that is impossible," noting that "others have already tried and did not succeed."

"War is destruction," he said. "We hope that there will be no wars."

However, he also stressed that the Kurdistan Region "was built with the blood of the martyrs, and we will protect it with blood."

Kurdistan Region’s senior officials during the
Kurdistan Region’s senior officials during the "Barzan Revolutions" documentary project ceremony in Erbil, June 18, 2022. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)

Saturday's event was also attended by Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, President Nechirvan Barzani, Speaker of the Parliament of Kurdistan Rewaz Faeq, and several political figures and writers.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive