Rocket fired at Dana Gas plant in Khor Mor field in second attack this week

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Dana Gas Khor Mar plant in the Kurdistan Region town of Chamchamal in Sulaimani province came under rocket fire for the second time in less than a week on Friday, a local source confirmed to Kurdistan 24.

The rocket impacted near housing units for the company's workers at 2:10 pm local time, starting a fire in the area, a driver for Dana Gas told Kurdistan 24.

Footage shared with Kurdistan 24 shows white smoke billowing from the dry land with workers heard shouting in the background.

#BREAKING Footage submitted to Kurdistan 24 shows smoke billowing from the Khor Mor gas plant housing complex in Sulaimani's Chamchamal following Friday's rocket attack. pic.twitter.com/wyMt2MlIm5 — Kurdistan 24 English (@K24English) June 24, 2022

Security forces are on their way to the site, according to the source who did not provide his name.

On Wednesday, the area was also targeted in a Katyusha rocket attack that lightly injured two contractors. That attack did not disrupt production, according to a Dana Gas statement.

No group has claimed responsibility for any of these attacks.

On Thursday, Dana Gas said it would cooperate with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) investigation into the Wednesday attack. That attack was the first time this plant, which produces 450 million cubic feet per day according to company figures, was targeted.

Rocket attacks in May targeted an oil refinery in Erbil province. While no group claimed responsibility, those rockets were fired from Nineveh province, where Iran-backed militias are present.

The Kurdistan Region began gas production in Chamchamal and Khor Mor fields in 2007.