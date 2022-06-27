Turkish drone strike injures 1 person near Tal Tamir: RIC

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Turkish drone attack on the Syrian village of Tel Leban, near Tel Tamr, has reportedly injured one person, the Syria-based Rojava Information Centre (RIC) reported on Monday.

“This is the 43rd drone attack on NES (Northeast Syria) this year. 15 people have been killed & 41 injured by such attacks,” the RIC tweeted.

Turkey in May threatened to launch a new operation in northeast Syria.

Both Russia and the US have warned Ankara against launching a new military operation in northern Syria.

Nevertheless, in recent months, the Turkish Army and Turkish-backed forces have intensified their shelling of areas under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The number of drone strikes also increased in this period.