2 murdered in Syria's al-Hol camp

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A man and a woman were murdered by unidentified assailants in northeast Syria's notorious al-Hol camp, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported on Tuesday.

According to the reports, an unidentified 30-year-old man was shot dead in al-Hol's sixth section and the Internal Security Forces (Asayish in Kurdish) found the decapitated body of a displaced Syrian woman from Homs province in the same section.

Most of al-Hol's residents are Iraqi refugees and displaced Syrians. However, the camp also houses many foreigners thought to have ISIS links.

According to the latest data from the Global Protection Cluster (GPC), a network of nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) and UN agencies, al-Hol currently hosts 55,000 people.

The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) has repeatedly called on foreign countries to repatriate their citizens.