Humanitarian

2 murdered in Syria's al-Hol camp

The Internal Security Forces found the decapitated body of a displaced Syrian woman from Homs province in the same section. 
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Women look after children at the sprawling al-Hol displacement camp in northeastern Syria, Oct. 17, 2019 (AFP/Delil Souleiman)
Women look after children at the sprawling al-Hol displacement camp in northeastern Syria, Oct. 17, 2019 (AFP/Delil Souleiman)
Syria Al-Hol Camp AANES Internal Security Forces

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A man and a woman were murdered by unidentified assailants in northeast Syria's notorious al-Hol camp, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported on Tuesday.

According to the reports, an unidentified 30-year-old man was shot dead in al-Hol's sixth section and the Internal Security Forces (Asayish in Kurdish) found the decapitated body of a displaced Syrian woman from Homs province in the same section. 

Most of al-Hol's residents are Iraqi refugees and displaced Syrians. However, the camp also houses many foreigners thought to have ISIS links. 

According to the latest data from the Global Protection Cluster (GPC), a network of nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) and UN agencies, al-Hol currently hosts 55,000 people.

The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) has repeatedly called on foreign countries to repatriate their citizens.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive