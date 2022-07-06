Turkey continues to send reinforcements to northern Syria: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Turkish military sent more reinforcements to northern Syria on Tuesday amidst ongoing Turkish threats to launch a new operation, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported.

The SOHR report said the Turkish reinforcements entered the al-Rai crossing and headed to al-Bab near Manbij.

“This is the fourth convoy that enters areas in Aleppo countryside during the past 24 hours,” SOHR noted.

Since May, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly stated that Turkish forces are preparing a military operation against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northern Syria.

Last month, he said that the main Turkish targets are Tal Rifaat and Manbij, where both Syrian government forces and Kurdish forces are present.

His statements have spread fears that a new operation could displace thousands of Kurds, who were previously displaced by the Turkish invasion and occupation of Afrin in 2018, from Tal Rifaat,

Russia and the United States have publicly stated that they oppose Turkish plans to carry out military operations. Iran also opposes any operation.

On Monday, Syrian government reinforcements arrived on the frontlines in Manbij in eastern Aleppo and Ain Issa, north of Raqqa, after a deal with the SDF.

In October 2019, Syrian government forces entered northern towns following a Russian-brokered deal between Damascus and SDF following a large-scale Turkish operation in the area.