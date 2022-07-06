UN calls for investigation after demining team injured by IED near Mosul

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United Nations on Wednesday called for an investigation after an improvised explosive device (IED) injured seven members of a demining team on Tuesday.

The IED exploded and damaged a minibus transporting the Global Clearance Solutions (GCS) demining team to a work site in Tel Kaif, northeast of Mosul.

After the incident, the injured were transported to a hospital. Their conditions are reportedly stable.

The UN on Tuesday called on the Iraqi authorities “to thoroughly investigate the incident and ensure adequate security for the deminers.”

GCS is a partner of the UN Mine Action Service (UNMAS), which carries out demining operations in Nineveh province.

The UN said the operations by GCS are crucial “to enable safe and dignified returns and the safety of communities.”

Moreover, the UN underlined that clearance work will continue in Nineveh, despite the attack. In addition, they will put “risk mitigation measures in place” after the attack.

There are numerous booby-traps, landmines, and IEDs strewn across Nineveh province, many planted by ISIS, which controlled the area from 2014-17.

The Global Clearance Solutions (GCS) cleared over 250,000 square meters of explosives in the Tel Kaif subdistrict west of Bashiqa, UNMAS said last year.

UNMAS also said ISIS used the area as a defensive line. As a result, there is a large number of IEDs in the area.