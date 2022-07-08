Russia blocks UN aid to northwest Syria 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Russia on Friday vetoed a UN Security Council resolution for extending UN aid to four million people in rebel-held northwestern Syria.

The majority of the UN Security Council voted for the one-year extension drafted by Norway and Ireland. However, Russia voted against it while China abstained.

The Yaroubiya border crossing border in northeast Syria was already closed in January 2020 after Russia and China vetoed Security Council resolutions to keep it open despite the objections of other Security Council members, including the US.

Since then, aid has only flowed through the Bab al-Hawa crossing.

The border crossing provided a link between Idlib and Turkey.

"We condemn the veto by Russia today on the Syria cross-border resolution. This resolution is a critical lifeline for millions of Syrians - especially as humanitarian needs reach record levels, and the worst hunger crisis experienced since the conflict began threatens the lives of millions," said David Miliband, President and CEO at the International Rescue Committee, in a statement following the vote.

The humanitarian organization Save the Children called on the United Nations Security Council to reconvene to "reauthorize what is currently the only effective route for UN aid into North West Syria, the Bab al-Hawa crossing."