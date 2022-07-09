PM Barzani congratulates Eid Al-Adha and calls to apply safety and health measures

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, congratulated all Muslims in Kurdistan, Iraq and the world on the blessed Eid al-Adha.

In his congratulations, Masrour Barzani said, "with the shining of the blessed Eid al-Adha, I extend my warmest congratulations and blessings to all Muslims in Kurdistan, Iraq and the world, especially the brave Peshmerga, the Internal Security Forces, and the families of the martyrs and the honourable Anfal."

The Prime Minister expressed his wishes that "happiness will overflow during this holiday with joy and delight."

He pointed out that "while this blessed occasion is upon us, the data of the Ministry of Health indicates a high rate of infection with the Coronavirus."

"And we call out citizens to consider all preventive health measures and instructions," he added.

Masrour Barzani concluded his congratulations by saying, "Happy Eid, and may God protect Kurdistan."

Eid al-Adha marks the end of the annual Islamic pilgrimage, known as the Hajj, to Mecca, a mandatory duty for Muslims with financial or other means to carry it out at least once in their lifetime.

The religious holiday is the second of two Islamic celebrations, the first one being Eid al-Fitr which marks the end of the month of Ramadan.

