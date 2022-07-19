PM Barzani discusses importance of resolving Erbil-Baghdad outstanding issues with French ambassador to Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday discussed with the French ambassador to Iraq, the outstanding problems between the region and the federal government.

The Kurdistan Regional Government said in a statement that Prime Minister Barzani, received the French Ambassador to Iraq Eric Chevalier, indicating that in the meeting which was attended by the French Consul General to Kurdistan Region, they discussed the latest developments in Iraq, in addition, they discussed the ways to consolidate relations between France and the region.

According to the statement, both sides stressed the necessity of resolving the outstanding problems between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government constitutionally,

The statement also pointed out that Prime Minister Barzani reiterated Kurdistan Region's firm position towards solving problems fundamentally through dialogue and under the constitution.

Barzani also explained that the problems that remained unresolved do not serve Iraqis and Iraq’s security and stability.

About the political process and efforts to form the new government, the Prime Minister stressed the need to respect the principles of real partnership, balance and consensus.

The meeting also shed light on the issue of addressing the threats posed by ISIS terrorists and the importance of the international coalition’s continued support for the Peshmerga forces.

