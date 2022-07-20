Turkish bombardment kills 8, injures several tourists in Zakho

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkish bombardments against Parakhe village in the Kurdistan Region’s Zakho have killed eight Arab tourists and injured two dozen more, medics and local authorities have told Kurdistan 24.

The bombardment targeted a resort in the village packed with Iraqi tourists from the central and southern provinces, local officials speaking to Kurdistan 24 confirmed.

At least eight tourists have been killed, including children and women, according to medics who spoke to Kurdistan 24. More than 20 others are injured.

“The causalities are rising,” Zakho’s mayor told Kurdistan 24.

Parakhe resort site is close to Sharanish waterfall in the Zakho Independent Administration’s northeast.

A number of Arab tourists have been wounded by the bombardment, including women and children, eyewitnesses told Kurdistan 24.



"There are many causalities," one is heard saying in the footage shared with Kurdistan 24.



📹Submitted to K24

Footage submitted to Kurdistan 24 shows injured and dead people being rushed to Zakho’s health center in taxis, civilian vehicles, and ambulances. Health care workers and security forces are receiving them.

As part of its conflict with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), Turkish forces regularly bombard alleged PKK targets in the mountainous areas of the Kurdistan Region’s Duhok province. In April, Turkey launched its latest cross-border air and ground operation against the group, codenamed Claw-Lock.

Officials in the Kurdistan Region have often called on the two sides to take their conflict away from populated areas in the autonomous region so civilians can live in peace and security.