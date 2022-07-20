Security

Turkish bombardment kills 8, injures several tourists in Zakho

“The causalities are rising,” Zakho’s mayor told Kurdistan 24. 
author_image Kurdistan 24
Health care workers are treating tourists in Zakho who were wounded by a Turkish bombardment of a tourist resort, July 20, 2022 (Photo: Islam Yousif/Kurdistan 24)
Health care workers are treating tourists in Zakho who were wounded by a Turkish bombardment of a tourist resort, July 20, 2022 (Photo: Islam Yousif/Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Zakho Turkey PKK

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkish bombardments against Parakhe village in the Kurdistan Region’s Zakho have killed eight Arab tourists and injured two dozen more, medics and local authorities have told Kurdistan 24. 

The bombardment targeted a resort in the village packed with Iraqi tourists from the central and southern provinces, local officials speaking to Kurdistan 24 confirmed. 

At least eight tourists have been killed, including children and women, according to medics who spoke to Kurdistan 24. More than 20 others are injured. 

“The causalities are rising,” Zakho’s mayor told Kurdistan 24. 

Parakhe resort site is close to Sharanish waterfall in the Zakho Independent Administration’s northeast. 

Footage submitted to Kurdistan 24 shows injured and dead people being rushed to Zakho’s health center in taxis, civilian vehicles, and ambulances. Health care workers and security forces are receiving them. 

As part of its conflict with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), Turkish forces regularly bombard alleged PKK targets in the mountainous areas of the Kurdistan Region’s Duhok province. In April, Turkey launched its latest cross-border air and ground operation against the group, codenamed Claw-Lock. 

Officials in the Kurdistan Region have often called on the two sides to take their conflict away from populated areas in the autonomous region so civilians can live in peace and security. 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive