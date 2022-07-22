Kurdish Heritage Project in UK launches with event in London

ERBIL (Kurdistan) – The Kurdish Heritage Project’s multimedia project will be launched with an event on Friday evening at the Sook Space in London from 6–9 pm.

The project is supported by Arts Council England and hosted by Kurdish House London.

We are looking forward to seeing you all this evening 6 at the ⁦@SookSpaces⁩ Sook, 45 Livat (right next door to IKEA), Hammersmith W6 H9W https://t.co/3tZOeCtlqA — Kurdish Digital Heritage (@DigitalKurdish) July 22, 2022

“We are so excited about our first big project of the year. A Kurdish Digital Heritage to help save the culture,” Sulaiman Othman, the curator and manager of the project, told Kurdistan 24.

“The Kurdish Heritage Project celebrates, collects, and preserves the heritage of Kurdish people in London. It also aims to inspire and give strength to Kurdish individuals and communities,” he added.

We're launching a Kurdish Digital Heritage @DigitalKurdish

⁠We are so excited about our first big project of the year. A Kurdish Digital Heritage to help save the culture. A big thanks to @ace_national pic.twitter.com/AqUgN9YDIM — Sulaiman Othman (@OsSulaiman) July 22, 2022

Moreover, he said the multimedia walkthrough “content will provide visitors with an interactive experience, navigating different areas of our incredible and sometimes intangible culture.”

As part of the project, the Kurdish Heritage project also produced a virtual exhibition that will be launched for the first time featuring text, graphics, audio, and videos.

During the event, there is music from Peyman Heydarian, fashion from Prosha, the founder of Kurd Couture, ceramics from Mariwan Jalal, and other contributions relating to food, carpentry, and photography.