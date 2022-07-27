Mortars fired at Turkish consulate in Mosul: Diplomat 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Turkish Consulate General in Mosul came under mortar fire early Wednesday, a Turkish official said at the United Nations.

During a UN Security Council meeting to discuss last week’s attack on a tourist resort in the Kurdistan Region’s Duhok province, Turkey’s deputy envoy, Öncü Keçeli, announced that mortars were fired at the consulate building.

Keçeli said that at least four mortars were fired, noting that preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties or damage.

He called the attack “flagrant” and said it was “another example of the lack of control Iraqi authorities have on their own territory.”

Footage submitted to Kurdistan 24 shows a civilian vehicle slightly damaged by shrapnel.

Attacks on Turkish targets have increased following the July 20 artillery attack against a tourist resort in the Kurdistan Region’s Zakho that killed at least nine tourists and wounded more than 20. Iraq blamed Turkey for the massacre. Turkey denies responsibility.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said he would condemn any attack against the consulate.

In addition to its consulate in Mosul, Turkey also has consulates in the Kurdistan Region capital Erbil and the southern city of Basra.

The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert said that she has understood that Turkey seeks to hold a joint investigation into the tragedy with their Iraqi counterparts. Hussein called for an international investigation.