Kurdish race driver escapes unharmed from crash at Spa 24 hours race

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Spanish-Kurdish race car driver Isaac Tutumlu escaped unschated from a crash following a brake issue at the Spa 24 Hours, one of the biggest GT events in the world.

Tutumlu, was at the wheel of the Leipert Motorsport-run Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo in Kurdistan Racing Team by Tigris colors when the crash happened.

An issue with a front brake cylinder brough the race to an early end when Tutumlu crashed into the barriers at La Source on Saturday morning. He escaped however unharmed.

In a press release, he said he still left a strong mark with solid, fast pace during his double stints.

“It wasn’t the end that we were expecting but racing is like that. I could escape unscathed from a serious crash. It was a problem with a front brake cylinder so I had just rear brakes at La Source and the car was uncontrollable”, explained Tutumlu.

He added that “despite the car wasn’t very badly damaged, it made no sense to continue sixty laps down. It was bad luck because we had a strong pace. Let’s see if we have Lady Luck on our side at Hockenheim in September after summer break.”

His Kurdistan Racing Team participated in the enduring race for cars held annually since 1924 at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium.

It was the first time that Kurdistan was represented in the race with a Kurdistan Flag.

Tutumlu is a professional Catalan-Kurdish race car driver who has been involved in motorsport racing from an early age.