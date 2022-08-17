PM Masrour Barzani allocates over 700 billion dinars to improve public services in Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has announced the government will allocate 736.7 billion dinars for the years 2022 and 2023 in cash and investments for projects across various sectors and ministries.

The allocation is part of reform efforts by the Kurdistan Regional Government’s ninth cabinet to improve the delivery of public services and foster economic development in the Kurdistan Region, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Media and Information Office said in a statement.

The KRG on Monday also said the Ninth Cabinet has implemented 206 investment projects since assuming office on July 27, 2019.

“In the past three years, the Cabinet has authorized the implementation of 206 investment projects with a total budget of $11,629,355,000 in different areas of the Kurdistan Region. Crucially, of those 206 projects, 202 are conducted by local investors,” the KRG said.

The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in a tweet on Tuesday said that the Kurdistan Region "has the right laws and atmosphere for local and foreign investors to join the many opportunities we have in construction, housing and other industrial sectors."

"Better housing, healthy environment and high standards of living for our people is my cabinet's priority," he concluded.