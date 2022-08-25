Asayish launch new operation against ISIS in al-Hol camp

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Internal Security Forces of North and East Syria, also known as Asayish, on Thursday, announced they launched a new operation against ISIS cells in the infamous Al Hol camp.

In a statement, the Asayish said ISIS “carried out 43 terrorist acts, killing and executing 44 residents including 14 women and 2 children using guns, silenced pistols, and sharp objects, after torturing the victims and throwing their bodies in the sewage.”

“In addition, the camp witnessed 14 attempts of abduction, arson attacks while the residents were sleeping, destruction of the relief and medical materials, and attempts to demolish the protection walls of the camp,” the Asayish also stated.

Therefore, the Asayish said they launched an operation with support of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the US-led coalition against ISIS cells in the al-Hol camp.

The Asayish said the operation was delayed due to ‘Turkish attacks’.

The SDF also said the SDF prevented a ‘dangerous scheme’ to take over al-Hol camp by ISIS in January.

ISIS launched a large-scale attack on al-Sina'a prison in January, which holds 3,000 to 3,500 suspected terrorists. The attack was thwarted after the SDF recaptured the facility after 10 days of fighting.

According to UN data, al-Hol is the largest camp for refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Syria.

It hosts at least 56,000 people, the majority of whom are Syrians and Iraqis. But it also hosts foreign ISIS family members.

The SDF have repeatedly called on foreign countries to repatriate their citizens from al-Hol camp.