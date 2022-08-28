KDP Politburo Secretary warns of a civil war in Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Politburo Secretary Fadhil Mirani on Saturday warned of a civil war in Iraq, similar to that of Lebanon in the 1970s.

In an article published on the Al-Zaman news website, Mirani warned that in case of continuing disputes among the Iraqi political powers, Iraq’s situation would deteriorate similarly to the condition of Lebanon during the civil war in the 1970s.

“We in the Kurdistan Region are not ready for any adventure that burns the social ties or damages the achievements of our nation,” said Mirani. "Therefore, President Barzani continues reiterating his call for peace and dialogue between the parties to avoid dangerous situations."

Mirani pointed out, “we still believe that wise people are working to keep Iraq away from this situation we predict.”

“We in Kurdistan are trying to become an element that strengthens Iraq,” he added.

In early July, KDP President Masoud Barzani discussed the political process in Iraq with the KDP bloc members at the Iraqi parliament.

Barzani presented the necessary visions and guidance to improve the work and performance of the KDP representatives in the Iraqi parliament, assuring them that they should serve the citizens and voters and defend the rights of the people and that their actions should be more than their words.

“Solving problems must be through adherence to the constitution and the three principles of partnership, consensus, and balance.” Said President Barzani. “The KDP is not with the conflict and the deepening of the worsening crisis, but rather what is important is to protect constitutional rights and the dignity of citizens.”