Sadr quits politics, closes movement’s institutions and media platforms

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Muqtada al-Sadr, a Powerful Shiite cleric and leader of the Sadrist Movement, announced his resignation from his political career on Monday.

“I have decided before not to interfere in political affairs; however, now I announce my final retirement from politics,” tweeted al-Sadr. “I announce closing down all institutions except for the Holy Shrine, the Holy Museum, and the honorable al-Sadr Heritage Body.

Al-Sadr pointed out that he wanted “to straighten the distortion, which the biggest cause of it was the Shiite political forces as the majority.”

After Sadr’s tweet announcing his resignation from politics, his office stated that “it is strictly prohibited to interfere in any political or governmental affairs on behalf of the Sadrist movement.”

“It is strictly prohibited to raise flags, slogans, and chants in the name of the Sadrist Movement,” read the statement of Sadr’s office. “It is strictly prohibited to use any media means, including social media, on behalf of the Sadrist Movement.”

Sadr’s preparatory committee, which has been supervising the organization of the demonstrations outside the parliament building and elsewhere in Baghdad, announced its resignation too from getting involved or managing any protests.

These developments were followed by Hundreds of protestors chanting "the people want the fall of the regime" in front of Baghdad's Green Zone.

Sadr’s decision to quit politics came after that Kadhim Hairi, a cleric of the Sadrist Movement in Iraq, called on his followers to start following Iran’s Ali Khamenei.

Hairi asked his followers to follow the regulations of the leader of the Iranian Islamic revolution Ali Khamenei.

“Khamenei is the best person for the leadership of our people and removing the aggressors,” read Hairi’s statement. “Maintain unity and do not allow the country's opponents to ignite conflict.”

Hairi’s statement concluded by calling on the people to remove Ba'athists, criminals, and corrupt officials from positions and responsibilities in the country.

"Hairi's decision is not a voluntary one," Sadr said.

The Supreme Shiite cleric, Kazem Hairi, is a Sadrist Shiite cleric currently residing in the holy Qom city of Iran, and a significant proportion of Shiite followers follow his fatwas.