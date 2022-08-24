‘Sadrists’ protest outside Supreme Judicial Council delivered required message’: Hoshyar Zebari

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Sadrist movement's sit-in outside the Supreme Judicial Council and then its peaceful withdrawal delivered the required message, said Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Politburo member Hoshyar Zebari

“The Iraqis, the wise Shiite cleric, and its representatives have repeatedly called for the judiciary reform,” Zebari tweeted on Tuesday. “The judiciary must be honest and impartial.”

اعتصام التيار الصدري اليوم امام مجلس القضاء الاعلى ثم انسحابه سلميا ، اوصل الرسالة المطلوبة . فالعراقيون و المرجعية الرشيدة وممثليها طالبوا باصلاح القضاء مرارا. والقضاء لابد ان يكون محايدا و نزيها ولا يكيل بمكيالين وان يقف على مسافة واحدة عملا وليس قولا. فالدستور هو المرجع. — Hoshyar Zebari (@HoshyarZebari) August 23, 2022

Zebari emphasized, “the Supreme Judicial Council should not deal with duplicity, and it should stand at the same distance in action and not in words.”

“The constitution is the reference,” he added.

Followers of the Sadrist Movement leader Muqtada al-Sadr installed protest tents outside the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council in Baghdad early Tuesday.

Hundreds of Sadr’s supporters gathered outside the Supreme Judicial Council, starting another protest similar to the one they started a month ago outside the parliament building.

“We are committed to protecting the social security, the constitution, and the state, and to prevent the collapse of the state’s institutions,” read a statement by the Shiite Mobilization Forces (PMF) on Tuesday in reaction to the Sadrists’ sit-in outside the Supreme Judicial Council.

The PMF’s statement described the Sadrists’ sit-in outside the Supreme Judicial Council as “a dangerous and catastrophic development.”

“The government must assume its responsibilities in protecting the constitutional institutions of the state,” the statement added. “Those who held the sit-in outside the Supreme Judicial Council were organized groups, and most of them were armed.”

Responding to the PMF statement, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi emphasized that “no security or military institution is allowed to issue political statements.”

“The security and military forces must not get involved in the political conflicts or take a side in them,” read Al-Kadhimi’s statement. “Toughest legal actions will be taken against the members of the security forces who would break the common laws.”

In reaction to Tuesday’s protests of the Sadrists outside the Supreme Judicial Council’s building, the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council and the Federal Court urgently met and decided to suspend the work of the Supreme Judicial Council, the courts affiliated with it, and the Federal Supreme Court.

Later in the day, the Shiite cleric and leader of the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada Al-Sadr, called on his supporters to withdraw from the Supreme Judicial Council building and return to protests in front of the Iraqi parliament building.