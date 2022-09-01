Iraq's culture ministry receives over 200 antiquity pieces: Ministry

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi cultural authority announced on Wednesday that it has recently repatriated over 200 pieces of antiquity belonging to various eras.

Consisting of metal melting pots, Islamic-era coins, pottery jars, and knives, the antiquities were handed over to the Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities on Wednesday.

The ministry said it is working with various government offices, including the intelligence and foreign ministry return back the country’s cultural properties.

Iraq has recently announced it would repatriate 100 pieces of artifacts from Germany. The country has previously returned relics and other ancient items from the US and other countries.

In early 2022, Iraq returned over 300 pieces of artifacts from a museum in Lebanon.

The decades of wars and instability have significantly impacted the country's cultural treasure as its museums and historical sites had been subject to looting and destruction.

Iraq has several agreements with countries regarding the repatriation of ancient artifacts, many of which were looted from the country during the chaos following the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq.

In early December 2021, the foreign ministry announced the repatriation of a 3,500-year-old Epic of Gilgamesh from the US, where it had been smuggled following the invasion.