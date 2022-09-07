Federal Supreme Court to decide on parliament’s fate

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - The Iraqi Federal Supreme Court will meet on Wednesday to decide the fate of the Iraqi parliament.

The Iraqi Supreme Court is scheduled to meet on Wednesday to discuss the dissolution of the Iraqi parliament on a complaint filed by the Sadrist Movement, which demanded that the parliament failed to elect a president and form a government within the constitutional period.

The Federal Supreme Court has postponed the dissolution of the Iraqi parliament four times before, so the court is scheduled to make its final decision on the case today and decide the fate of the Iraqi parliament.

The case also asks the Federal Court to order early elections.

Since the October elections, the political parties disagreed on selecting a president and forming a government. Muqtada al-Sadr, leader of the Sadrist Movement, advocated for a majority government, while the other Shiite factions close to Iraq advocated for a consensus government.

