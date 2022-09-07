PM Barzani, top UK defense envoy discuss implementation of Sinjar Agreement

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani discussed the importance of implementing the Sinjar Agreement on Wednesday with the United Kingdom’s top defense envoy to the Middle East and North Africa, according to a statement.

Barzani and Air Marshal Martin ‘Sammy’ Sampson discussed furthering the bilateral relations between Erbil and London as well as the political situation in Iraq, a statement from the premier’s office read.

In addition, discussing the fight against terrorism and the ongoing reforms in the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs, the two officials highlighted the importance of implementing the Sinjar Agreement, according to the press release.

The UK Consul General in Kurdistan Region David Hunt also attended the meeting.

Erbil and Baghdad signed a United Nations-backed deal, dubbed Sinjar Agreement, in early October 2020 in order to normalize the security and political situation in the Yezidi-majority town. Per the deal, no armed groups outside the state security apparatuses would be tolerated in the area.

The Iraqi government has not yet been able to implement the agreement due to the presence of paramilitary forces that had escalated tensions in the past when Baghdad attempted to enforce the deal.

The UK and the US have expressed their support for the agreement.

The defense official met with Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani earlier Wednesday and they discussed the Peshmerga reform program, which has been supported by the US-led Coalition to Defeat ISIS members.