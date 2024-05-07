Lightning killed five people in Kurdistan Region within two days

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – During a lightning strike in Peshmerga positions in Kirkuk's Prde district, a Peshmerga from the 1st Battalion of the 24th Brigade of the 2nd Infantry Division was killed.

Additionally, in Erbil's Qalate Nwe neighborhood on the same day, a 12-year-old child named Hariad Handren was killed by lightning.

“After Hariad and his brother and a friend returned from their uncle's house to prepare for tomorrow's exams, they were hit by lightning on the way and as a result Hariad died and his brother and friend were injured,” the child's father told Kurdistan24.

Also on Monday, a source in forensic medicine in Erbil, told Kurdistan24, that two Arab nationalities, while working on an agricultural project in the village of Qurshaglu, were killed by lightning, one of whom was 21 years old and the other 28 years old.

In the evening of the same day, a shepherd named Rami Taha, 31 was killed by lightning while grazing his sheep in the Taza district of Kirkuk province.

Moreover, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Peshmerga Ministry announced on April 8, that a Peshmerga of the 2nd Battalion of the 15th Infantry Brigade of the Peshmerga Ministry was killed by lightning.