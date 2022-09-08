Ex prince of Wales becomes UK’s new king after Queen Elizabeth dies

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The former prince of Wales and son of the late Queen Elizabeth became the United Kingdom’s king after the death of the longest-reigning monarch was announced dead on Thursday night by Buckingham Palace.

Buckingham Palace announced the death of Britain’s longest-serving monarch after her health condition deteriorated on Thursday. Her son, the former prince of Wales, became the new king, marking 14 Commonwealth realms.

It is expected that the Queen will be given a full state funeral in the coming days.

The new king will declare the plans for the tragic event.

The newly inaugurated UK Prime Minister Liz Truss was tasked by the late Queen on Wednesday to form her government.

World leaders quickly reached the death of the monarch.

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani extended his condolences to the British royal family on the passing of the Queen.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” Barzani said.